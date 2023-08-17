News

Special Olympics Newfoundland & Labrador to host fundraising event at Verafin Building

Posted: August 17, 2023 8:40 am
By Kyle Brookings


On Friday, Special Olympics Newfoundland and Labrador is hosting the “Over the Edge” event at the Verafin Building in St. John’s.

The fundraising event offers participants who have raised a minimum of $1000.00 the opportunity to rappel down the side of the Verafin Building. Participants will be equipped with a helmet and rope.

There will a friendly game of street hockey between the Special Olympics NL Provincial Team athletes and special guests from the Newfoundland Growlers.

The event gets underway at 11:00 a.m. with the rappelling from Verafin Building followed by the street hockey game at 12:00 p.m.

Funds raised at the event will help send the team to the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in Calgary, AB this winter.

