Space available in fall yoga classes in St. John’s

The City of St. John’s still has some space available for fall yoga classes.

Classes at the beginner level are available at Kenmount Terrace Community Centre.

Those in the intermediate yoga level or mixed level can join up at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre. Mixed level classes are also available at the Kenmount Terrace Community Centre.

Relaxation yoga classes are available at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre.

Yin Yoga is available at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre and is suitable for all levels.