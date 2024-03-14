Southern Shore Puglisevich Senior Breakers to Represent province at 2024 Allan Cup Challenge

The Southern Shore Puglisevich Senior Breakers has confirmed that the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) has invited the former provincial champions to compete for the prestigious Allan Cup, Canada’s National Senior Hockey Championship.

Canada’s oldest hockey championship will be held from April 20 to 27 in Dundas, Ontario. This year’s event, hosted by the Ontario Hockey Association, will feature the Breakers, host team Dundas Real McCoys, representatives from Alberta, and the Ontario Hockey Association’s (OHA) Allan Cup Hockey League.

“As the 2022 & 2023 Herder Memorial Champions, this invite is a great honour and shows a deep level of respect to our organization, the Avalon East Senior Hockey League (AESHL), and NL Hockey. It also allows us to showcase and promote our province’s senior hockey further to the rest of Canada. We’re excited to have the opportunity to compete for the prestigious Allan Cup in this great national celebration of hockey,” said Nathan Ryan of the Breakers.

The Breakers are offering a live-streaming package for fans at home who wish to stream their games at this year’s Allan Cup. For more information, stay tuned to the Breakers social media channels.