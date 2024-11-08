Snowy and icy roads across parts of the province

There are a few troubled spots on the morning drive today. Hampden Junction to Jackson’s Arm is partly snow-covered with icy patches, the Burgeo Highway is also partly snow-covered Snow with icy patches. Roads are ice-covered on the Great Northern Peninsula.

Roads are partly snow-covered in parts of Labrador.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions. Other ferries are on time.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2252 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander and Deer Lake.