Snow-covered roads in some areas

For Corner Brook and areas south, roads are partly snow-covered with slushy patches. The Bay D’Espoir Highway is snow-covered, and roads on the Burin Peninsula and southern Avalon are partly snow-covered.

Across Labrador, roads are partly covered and snow-packed with icy and slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled all crossings for today and anticipates crossings for tomorrow will be cancelled. The MV Beaumont Hamel, MV Sound of Islay, and MV Kamutik W are in service but off schedule. There could be changes or cancellations to scheduled runs on the MV Terra Nova due to pending weather.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.