Snow-covered roads in some areas this morning

Roads are partly snow-covered across portions of the west coast and south coast. In the St. Anthony area, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

In Labrador, roads are mostly snow-covered with icy and slushy sections.

The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule and is expected to arrive in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 2:00 p.m. today. Passengers must be checked in and ready to board at noon.

At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264, PAL Airlines Flight 928, and Air Canada flights 1520 and 688 are delayed. In Deer Lake PAL Flight 928 is delayed. Flights are on time in Gander.