Snow-covered roads and numerous flight delays across the province

Across Newfoundland and Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches. Visibility is fair to good. Travel is not recommended from Whitbourne to Southern Harbour.

Both ferries are running between Bell Island and Portugal Cove. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule. The MV Marine Trader is in service but off schedule and is stormbound in port Francois.

There are numerous flight delays across the province.

At the St. John’s International Airport, PAL Airlines flights 901, 902, 921, and 922 are delayed. Air Canada flight 8117 to Halifax is cancelled and WestJet flight 265 to Calgary is delayed.

At the Gander International Airport, PAL Airlines flights from St. John’s and Goose Bay are delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 928 is cancelled. Provincial Airlines flights 901 and 902 are delayed.