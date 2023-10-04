Sisters in Spirit Vigil to be Held this Evening

First Light and the St. John’s Status of Women Council have partnered to hold the Sisters in Spirit Vigil to remember and honour missing and murdered women, girls, and gender-diverse people.

The Sisters in Spirit Vigil takes place this evening at 6:00 p.m. at the First Light Centre for Performance and Creativity in St. John’s. The event will be held in person and made available via livestream on the First Light Facebook page.

The vigil provides a space for families and friends to celebrate the lives of their loved ones while creating opportunities for healing.