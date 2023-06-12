SIRT-NL confirms man dead in officer-involved shooting

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has confirmed that a man died in a police officer-involved shooting Monday morning.

“We can confirm a civilian male was pronounced deceased after the officer-involved shooting,” SIRT-NL Director Mike King said in a statement. “In addition, the officer involved sustained injuries but has since been released from hospital. The incident is alleged to have occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m.

“As we are still in the process of locating and notifying the family of the deceased, we cannot release any further information at this time.”

The provincial government says the incident happened at the Regatta Plaza Employment Centre on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s. Clients seeking services can avail of them through the Duckworth Street Employment Centre at 285 Duckworth Street. Clients seeking assistance with Income Support can call 1-709-729-7888.

Mental health and crisis supports will be available through the Employment Assistance Program. The services offered are professional, confidential and readily available.

The RNC notified SIRT-NL of the officer-involved shootings. SIRT-NL is a civilian led oversight agency that conducts its own investigations into serious incidents. Serious incidents within this context are those involving serious injury, death, sexual offence, domestic violence or any matter of significant public interest arising from the actions of a police officer in Newfoundland and Labrador.

SIRT-NL is asking any member of the public who can provide relevant information, including video footage of the area of Regatta Plaza at the corner of New Cove Road and Elizabeth Avenue, St. John’s, between 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., June 12, to contact SIRT-NL at (709) 738-7478 or by e-mail at [email protected].