Justice News

SIRT-NL finds no criminal conduct by RNC officers after Corner Brook death in custody last Christmas

Posted: October 18, 2024 4:23 pm
By Web Team

SHARE


The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has found no criminal conduct on the part of RNC officers after a death in custody in Corner Brook last Christmas.

The RNC had notified SIRT-NL of the incident on the morning of Dec. 25, 2023. SIRT-NL responded immediately and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Michael King, Director of the Serious Incident Response Team, Newfoundland and Labrador (SIRT-NL), advised today that SIRT-NL has concluded its investigation, which revealed no criminal conduct.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top