SIRT-NL finds no criminal conduct by RNC officers after Corner Brook death in custody last Christmas

The province’s Serious Incident Response Team has found no criminal conduct on the part of RNC officers after a death in custody in Corner Brook last Christmas.

The RNC had notified SIRT-NL of the incident on the morning of Dec. 25, 2023. SIRT-NL responded immediately and commenced an investigation into the matter.

Michael King, Director of the Serious Incident Response Team, Newfoundland and Labrador (SIRT-NL), advised today that SIRT-NL has concluded its investigation, which revealed no criminal conduct.