Single Parent Association outlines measures taken to prevent breaches in the future

The Single Parent Association of Newfoundland and Labrador has issued a statement, in hopes to clarify some concerns following a privacy breach that took place earlier this month.

A privacy breach occurred related to its Christmas Magic program over a week ago, when names of single parents in need was given to the Facebook group ‘Neighbours In Need’. The association says the breach was limited to ten people, and those individuals have been contacted.

Now, the organization says they have staff who have faced harassment, which has added stress as SPANL is trying to manage over 800 applications to support single parents and their families this holiday season.