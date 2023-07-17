Silver Linings

Silver Linings: Team Indigenous NL begins competition at North American Indigenous Games

By Beth Penney
Published on July 17, 2023 at 4:55 pm
Updated on July 17, 2023 8:10 pm

The North American Indigenous Games officially kicked off last night in Halifax. Bringing together more than 750 Indigenous nations, to celebrate sport and culture.

Including plenty of athletes from this province. Here’s NTV’s Beth Penney with Silver Linings. 

