Showers end overnight, setting us up for a decent Tuesday

Newfoundland’s Forecast
Tonight’s Forecast:
Showers Linger on the West Coast, and areas of rain and showers continue on the Great Northern Peninsula. There is also the chance of scattered showers through Central Newfoundland.
Clouds will remain south and west, but skies will clear for parts of the northeast coast and areas of the Avalon overnight. The exception will be in southern sections, where clouds remain.
Lows will be in the upper single digits to lower teens.
Tuesday’s Forecast
Generally, we will see partly cloudy skies across much of the Island. Areas that see morning cloud cover should see a decreasing cloud trend in the afternoon. There will probably be a few pop-up showers in and around Central Newfoundland. These will drift off toward the northeast later in the day.
Highs will be the upper teens to lower 20s.
Wednesday’s Forecast
The day will start dry and generally sunny. However, an area of low pressure will approach from the south. This looks to push rain into eastern and southeastern Newfoundland by late afternoon or early evening. Rain will become more widespread over the Island Wednesday night.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper teens to lower 20s, except for near 10 in of onshore southerly winds.
Thursday’s Forecast
Showers and areas of rain linger into the morning hours but should end. This will be followed by decreasing clouds as the day goes on. Highs will be in the upper teens to near 20.
Friday and Saturday
Friday looks quiet across the Island; however, a chance of rain returns to most areas by Saturday. Highs remain in the teens to near 20.
Labrador’s Forecast
Tonight’s Forecast
An area of light rain will move from north to south down the coast overnight. This is a long, narrow band of rain that will extend to Labrador West. Areas of the west will see rain or showers moving in late tonight. Some showers will also be found near the Straits.
Lows will be in the single digits for most areas. Along the north coast, low will be nearer freezing.
Tuesday’s Forecast
Mostly sunny with a few showers here and there. Clouds will linger near the Straits. Highs will be in the single digits along he coast to middle and upper teens in the west.
Wednesday’s Forecast
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the west. Otherwise partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s across the board.
Thursday’s Forecast
Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the west. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the lower to middle 20s.
Friday and Saturday
Chance of rain across the board on Friday and quieter and sunny weather for Saturday.
Friday, we will see a sharp temperature downturn as a cold front sweeps into Labrador West. Currently, it looks like temperatures in the morning will be near 20, but they will fall into the single digits by evening. The coast will remain warm (very warm) with highs in the middle to upper 20s. The cooler air will arrive Friday night. This will set the area up for a cooler and drier Saturday, with highs only in the teens.