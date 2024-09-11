Sheshatshiu RCMP looks to arrest two men involved in violent home invasion

Following a violent home invasion that occurred at a residence in Sheshatshiu on Sept. 8, arrest warrants have been issued for 43-year-old Roy William Russell and 31-year-old Matthew Daniel Nuna. Three other individuals have been arrested.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, police received the report indicating that a number of individuals entered the home where bear spray was deployed and occupants of the home were assaulted with baseball bats. Suspects further caused heavy damages to the property and departed in a vehicle.

Russell and Nuna are charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Administering a noxious substance – four counts

Assault with a weapon – four counts

Assault causing bodily harm

Break and enter

Mischief over $5,000 (damage to property)

Two other individuals, a 48-year-old man and a 34-year-old man, who were present during the crime, were arrested earlier this week as being party to the offences. Both were released on conditions and are set to appear in court at a later date. The vehicle used in the commission of the offence was seized as part of the investigation.

A third individual, 36-year-old Sebastien Benuen, was arrested yesterday morning. He appears in court today and is charged with the same criminal offences as Russell and Nuna.

The investigation is continuing.