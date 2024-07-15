Sheshatshiu RCMP investigating bear spray deployment

Sheshatshiu RCMP is investigating the deployment of bear spray that occurred inside a residence over the weekend.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, an unknown man entered the Kasseuai Street house, sprayed bear spray inside a room of the home and ran off. A number of people were in the residence at the time, however nobody was injured. Police attended the scene and a can of bear spray was seized.

The suspect, who was wearing all black clothing and a hood up over his head, is described as being approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and of an average build.

The investigation is continuing, and anybody with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.