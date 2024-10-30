Sheshatshiu RCMP conducts traffic stop and seizes drugs

The RCMP in Sheshatshiu conducted a traffic stop on Saturday that resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Eliza Gregoire. The accused was charged with drug offences.

A quantity of cash, cocaine and items consistent with drug trafficking were seized.

Gregoire is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of cocaine. She is set to appear in court at a later date. The investigation is continuing.

The driver of the vehicle was ticketed for operating a vehicle without a valid licence and for failing to produce proof of insurance.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.