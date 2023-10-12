Shelter Them Poverty Relief to Hold Fundraiser in Spaniards Bay

The Shelter Them Poverty Relief charity is dedicated to helping empower vulnerable and underprivileged Children in Rwanda. The organization will be holding a fundraiser in Spaniards Bay this weekend.

There will be a Dinner and Auction at the Royal Canadian Legion in Spaniards Bay, on Saturday, October 14, featuring a three-course meal and a silent auction from items donated by individuals and local businesses. Tickets are $75 per person.

David Jenkins and his wife Sherry, have been to Rwanda several times. Jenkins says, “The support here has been tremendous right from day one in 2008 when we joined the organization.”

Back in March, Jenkins and his wife were in Rwanda to commission a clean water project for the village at a cost of over $30,000.

The organization, all volunteers, was initially just a feeding program twice a week to feed children living in the streets in Rwanda before becoming a child sponsorship program. There are now over 200 children in the program.

Jocelyne Alexandere and Josephine Murphy are the co-founders and immigrated to Canada in 1996 as refugees. They started the organization in 2005.