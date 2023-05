A shed on Lemarchant Rd was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

An early-morning fire destroyed a shed in the centre of St. John’s on Saturday.

Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire on Lemarchant Road at about 5:30 a.m.. First arriving crews discovered a small shed fully ablaze and quickly brought the fire under control.

Firefighters were called back to the scene by police shortly before 9:00 a.m. to douse some smouldering remains.

Police remain on the scene this morning. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

