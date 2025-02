Once again today there are school closures in western and central Newfoundland.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:

Cape John Collegiate

Dorset Collegiate

Hillside Elementary

Indian River Academy

Indian River High School

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

St. James Regional High

St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)

The following schools have a delayed opening:

Christ the King School

Fortune Bay Academy