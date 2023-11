Due to weather and road conditions, there are several school closures and delayed openings.

Both Cape John Collegiate in La Scie and Copper Ridge Academy in Baie Verte are closed for the morning with an update at 10:30 a.m.

There are several delayed openings as well including Cloud River Academy in Roddickton, Hampden Academy, James Cook Memorial, Main River Academy in Pollard’s Point, and White Hills Academy in St. Anthony.