Nice driving conditions and a number of flight delays

Roads across the province are dry with good visibility with no reported delays.

The Flanders will continue to operate on a load-and-go basis due to the MV Beaumont Hamel being out of service.

There are several flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. Air Canada Flights 1946, 1572, 1948, 1573, 1949, 1575, and 1947 are cancelled. Porter Flight 237, Air Canada flights 684 and 685, along with WestJet Flight 265 and PAL Flight 901 are delayed.

Flights in Gander and Deer Lake are on time.