Several flight delays and poor driving conditions across the province

Across the province, roads are mostly snow-covered with slushy and icy sections. Poor visibility is reported from Green’s Harbour to Brownsdale, Victoria to Hearts Content, and Harbour Grace to Perry’s Cove. Elsewhere visibility is fair to good.

Due to weather on the Labrador Coast the MV Kamutik W will be doing a direct run to Rigolet and return. Passengers must be checked in and ready to board by 7:00 a.m.

Marine Atlantic is on time.

There are multiple flight delays. At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flight 264 from Calgary is delayed, and Air Canada flight 2250 from Halifax is cancelled. Air Canada flights 1995, and 1997 are cancelled and Air Canada flight 2255 is delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 928 from Goose Bay is cancelled, Air Canada flight 1173 from Toronto is delayed and Provincial Airlines flight 928 from St. John’s is cancelled.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.