Several ferry and flight delays across the province

Roads across Newfoundland are bare and wet with fair to good visibility. Across Labrador, roads are snow-covered with icy and slushy patches.

Marine Atlantic has cancelled crossings for this morning. The MV Legionnaire is out of service and will tie up in Portugal Cove. The MV Kamutik W, MV Qajaq W, and MV Marine Trader are in service but off schedule. The MV Gallipoli is stormbound in port Ramea. The MV Challenge One is stormbound in port in La Poile.

This morning there are a few flight delays. At the St. John’s International Airport, WestJet flight 264 from Calgary is delayed. Air Canada flights 685 and 689 to Toronto are delayed and PAL Airlines flight to Deer Lake is delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flight 901 from St. John’s is late and PAL flight 901 is also delayed.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport.