Seven people to receive Order of Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday

Seven people will receive the province’s highest honour tomorrow.

Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador and Chancellor of the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador, will be joined by Premier Andrew Furey at the investiture ceremony at Government House in St. John’s.

The Order of Newfoundland and Labrador recognizes people who have demonstrated excellence and achievement in any field that benefits the province and its residents. Those being honoured are Rick Mercer, Noreen Golfman, Dr. Pat Parfrey, Dr. Noel Melvin, David A. Elms, Jean Claude Roy, and Andrus Votik.

NTV News will be there.