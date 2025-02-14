Set for Life ticket in birthday card results in $675K win for Colinet man

Daniel Beason of Colinet received a much bigger gift than he ever imagined when his granddaughter gave him a birthday card with some Scratch’N Win tickets inside, one of which was a top-prize winning Set for Life ticket worth $675,000.

“He was scratching one of the tickets when he looked up from the table and his eyes were watering,” Beason’s granddaughter Mickey said. “He said, ‘I think I just won Set for Life.”

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket that offers two options for the top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum payment of $675,000. Beason will receive the lump sum payment. “I was numb. You just don’t believe those things,” Beason said. “I’m still in shock, I have lots of butterflies.”

When asked what he will do when he sees the money in his bank account, Beason said he

will probably faint. Plans for his winnings include purchasing a new Ford truck and sharing the wealth with

his friends and family. “The truth is, I’ll be taking care of my family and treating a few friends, because they deserve it,” Beason said. ““When you can help out your family, which I couldn’t before

but now I can, that’s damn good.”

Beason’s granddaughter purchased the winning Set for Life ticket at the Topsail Road Orange Store in St. John’s.