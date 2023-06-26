Serious crash closes portion of Outer Ring Road

A serious crash has closed the eastbound lanes of the Outer Ring Road, east of the Aberdeen Avenue exit. One person has been taken to hospital in serious condition.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.
U.S. Coast Guard launches Marine Board of Investigation into submersible implosion, joining TSB and RCMP probesBy Beth Penney — 1 day ago
The U.S. Coast Guard announced details Sunday of its Marine Board of Investigstion into the Titan submersible implosion, the highest form of investigation it conducts. The news came a day after two Canadian agencies, the Transportation Safety Board and RCMP, announced their investigations has begun. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.Post Views: 206
Oh baby, what a gender reveal. Shania Twain shares memorable moment with Newfoundland womanBy Web Team — 12 hours ago
It’s a moment Hayleigh Gregory will never forget.
The mom-to-be took in Shania Twain’s Toronto concert over the weekend in Toronto, and her catchy poster caught the eye of the country music superstar.
Gregory, from Branch, held up a sign that said “Shania, will you do my gender reveal?”
The offer was too much for Twain to turn down. She invited Gregory on stage where Gregory handed Twain an envelope. That’s what the magic happened – Twain revealing a little girl is on the way. Who knows, perhaps the little girl may be named Shania.
In an era of unique gender reveals, this one will be hard to top.
Congrats to everyone.Post Views: 385
Tour operators urge government to increase food fishery limitsBy Colleen Lewis — 6 hours ago
Graham Wood, who operates Mussel Bed Boat Tours in Notre Dame Bay, is preparing for the opening of the tourist season. But he says the rules in the province are different from those in the rest of Atlantic Canada. The recreational fishery in this province only allows tourists to retain fish for three days a week, and he says that’s making it difficult for smaller operators to stay in business.
He’s calling on both levels of government to look at changing the rules. A statement is expected form DFO sometime this week.Post Views: 84