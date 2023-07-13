Sentencing expected Friday for MCP fraud

Wendy Karaolglu is expected in provincial court in Grand Falls-Windsor Friday for sentencing on charges of defrauding MCP.
Her sister Denise Hemeon was sentenced to 30 months jail time in January for defrauding MCP of more than $500,000 while she was employed with the agency. In Wendy Karaoglu’s case, $215,000 of the money was deposited into her account,. However, she says she had no idea what her sister was doing at the time. She told the court in a recent appearance she is deeply remorseful. She has no prior record and her lawyer is recommending a conditional sentence.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
About the AuthorColleen Lewis has been a journalist with NTV, since 2003. As part of the province's most-watched newscast for two decades, Colleen has provided coverage throughout the province that have appeared provincially and nationally. From the Badger flood, to significant trials, to the shifting political climate, Colleen has brought reliable coverage to viewers for over 20 years. Born in Bonne Bay, and raised in Deer Lake, she is also the Globe and Mail best-selling author of Mr. Big. A true crime which stayed on the national bestseller list for six straight weeks in the fall of 2015. She has freelanced for the CBC, and written articles for magazines including Canadian Geographic. Colleen volunteered in provincial politics through the early 1990's and went on to develop a small community newspaper in her hometown. From there, she entered the world of daily news at the Western Star. But for her, nurturing her family and caring for her community has been the greatest accomplishment so far.
