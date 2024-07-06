Seniors Party in the Park Scheduled for July 17

The City of St. John’s is hosting its annual Party in the Park on Wednesday, July 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. on the lawn by the Bowring Park Bungalow. Party in the Park is a free event for seniors which includes local entertainment along with light refreshments, giveaways and more.

This year’s entertainers are Clayton Coombs & Harris Porter, Paddy Burke, Elaine Dunphy, the Anchorman Barbershop Chorus and youth performer Brett Crane. The city offers a bus to pick-up attendees at selected seniors complexes around the city. Advanced registration, and a $6 fee is required for pick up. Register for the bus service:

Online at RecConnect

In person: H.G.R. Mews Community Centre, 40 Mundy Pond Road or Paul Reynolds Community Centre, 35 Carrick Drive

Call: 709-576-8499 or 709-576-8631

Registration to attend the event is not required.

A limited number of accessible parking spaces are available on a first come first serve basis, at the Bowring Park Bungalow. All other vehicles that have accessible permits are permitted to drive through the park and drop off those attending the event. Enter via west end gates by large duck pond.



The inclement weather date will be Thursday, July 18. If the weather is not suitable on July 18, the event will be held indoors at the Shriners Club, 530 Topsail Road.