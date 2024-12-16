Seniors of Coastal Labrador Communities Reminded to File 2023 Tax Returns by End of Year

The provincial government is reminding residents living in coastal Labrador communities who are 65 and older to file their 2023 income tax returns by December 31, 2024, to avail of the 2024 Coastal Labrador Seniors’ Food and Heating Supplement.

The annual $500 supplement is available to seniors living in Coastal Labrador communities to help with the cost of food and heating.

There is no requirement for eligible individuals to apply.

Residents who have already filed their tax returns will receive their cheques in the coming weeks.