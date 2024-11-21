Seniors’ Advocate Releases Status Report on Recommendations

The Office of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Seniors’ Advocate has released its annual Status Report on Recommendations.

The first recommendations were issued in 2019 and since that time, 57 percent of the recommendations have been implemented, 30 percent have been partially implemented and 13 percent have no measurable advancement.

The greatest advancement of the recommendations is from the 2019 report Long May Your Big Jib Draw with 72 percent implemented, 24 percent partially implemented and four percent not implemented.