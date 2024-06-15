Seniors’ Advocate Recognizes World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

Today is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a day to raise awareness about elder abuse and neglect, and to promote the dignity and respect of older adults. Ageist attitudes and beliefs are often linked to elder abuse and social isolation, which is why the Office of the Seniors’ Advocate launched a social media campaign for the month of June to address ageism. By combating negative stereotypes about aging, the Office of the Seniors’ Advocate is highlighting the positive contributions, vast array of interests and many possibilities that come with aging.

Elder abuse can be emotional, physical, sexual, financial or psychological, and may also take the form of neglect or self-neglect. Seniors may experience abuse from family, friends, neighbors, caregivers or professionals. Therefore, it is important to spot the signs of elder abuse and report it by calling 1-855-376-4957 or contacting your local police department/detachment.

Potential signs of abuse include: