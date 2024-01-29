Second woman dies following collision near Arnold’s Cove

A second young woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle collision that happened Sunday afternoon, Jan. 21, on the Trans-Canada Highway, near Arnold’s Cove.
The 22-year-old female driver of a white Hyundai Elantra, has succumbed to her injuries, police reported this afternoon.
The crash claimed the life of a 22-year-old woman, a passenger in that vehicle, last week.
The incident happened at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday.
The 71-year-old male driver of a grey Chevrolet Equinox SUV was rescued from his burning vehicle by bystanders who came upon the collision. He received serious injuries and reportedly showed signs of impairment. He was arrested and a blood demand was provided. No charges have been laid to date.
The two drivers were transported via ambulance to Dr. G.B. Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville for urgent medical attention. They were then taken to the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s.
A collision reconstructionist with the RCMP’s traffic services attended the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.
Clarenville RCMP asks anyone having information or dashcam footage of events leading up to the collision to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app. #SayItHere