A search is underway for a missing fishing vessel.

The Elite Navigator and her crew were reported overdue off the northeast coast of Newfoundland yesterday afternoon. The Canadian Coast Guard is part of the search, along with a number of local vessels, and air support.

There’s been no word about how many crew members were aboard the elite navigator. This is a developing story, and NTV News will provide updates online at ntv.ca as they become available.

🔴Members and staff of FFAW-Unifor are holding the crew of the Elite Navigator, their families, and the communities on the Northeast Coast in our constant thoughts as coastguard efforts are ongoing for the overdue vessel.



There is significant concern as weather conditions have… — FFAW-Unifor (@FFAW_Unifor) July 19, 2024

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the missing fish harvesters off our province’s coast.

We will be there to support the community during this challenging time as we hope for a positive outcome.

Thank you to all those involved in the search effort. — Andrew Furey (@FureyAndrew) July 19, 2024