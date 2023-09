A 55-year-old Conne River man is missing and the RCMP is looking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Darren McDonald was last seen on Main Street in the town at around 12:45 p.m. Friday.

The First Nations man has black hair and brown eyes. He’s six feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

There’s concern for McDonald’s well-being and police are asking anyone with information on his location to contact Bay d’Espoir RCMP at 709-882-2230.