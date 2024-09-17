Coast Guard searching for missing crew member off coast of Newfoundland

The Canadian Coast Guard is searching for one of its own crew members, missing at sea off the coast of Newfoundland.

“On Monday, September 16, 2024, at approximately 9:45 a.m. NDT, it was discovered that a crewmember was missing from the CCGS Vincent Massey after its arrival in St. John’s,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“Following an unsuccessful and extensive search on board the vessel, a multi-asset at-sea search began immediately and is still underway. It includes both vessels and aircraft.

“The CCG is doing everything possible to locate our missing crewmember. Our hearts go out to the employee’s family and loved ones. ”