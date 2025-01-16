Search efforts exhausted in Nain for missing woman Elizabeth Jararuse

After 12 days of extensive searching, search efforts have been officially exhausted for 51-year-old Elizabeth Jararuse, who was last seen in Nain on Dec. 30, 2024.

On Jan. 4, Nain RCMP received the missing person report and initiated an investigation. Search efforts for Jararuse were quickly arranged with the engagement of Nain Ground Search and Rescue, along with a number of individuals from the community who assisted in the search. Inclement weather prevented aerial searches for more than a week while searches on the ground and near the water’s edge continued.

The first aerial search was completed on Jan. 12, with two additional days of extensive aerial searches in Nain and the surrounding area by aircraft arranged through Provincial Emergency Services Division. RCMP Police Dog Services were transported into the community on Jan. 14, and joined Nain Ground Search and Rescue in further search efforts.

Over a 12-day span, searchers saturated the community and surrounding area, with a number of areas searched and re-searched. As part of the search, Nain Ground Search and Rescue used a drone to conduct an aerial search, a bathyscope (an underwater viewing device) to search the Dock area in Nain, as well as a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) to search the water’s edge.

Elizabeth Jararuse remains a missing person and the investigation will remain open as a missing person case. Anyone having any information on the location of Elizabeth Jararuse or information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862. All new information will be investigated.