Search continues for missing woman Elizabeth Jararuse in Nain

Search efforts are ongoing for 51-year-old Elizabeth Jararuse in Nain, who has been missing since Dec. 30.

Searchers with Nain Ground Search and Rescue, joined by local residents, have saturated the town and surrounding area over the last week in an effort to locate Jararuse. She remains missing.

Poor weather conditions continue to prevent aerial searches. Aircraft remain on standby waiting for deployment.

Anyone having information on the location of Jararuse or who may have seen her on or since December 30, 2024, is asked to contact Nain RCMP at 709-922-2862.

The investigation is continuing.