He’s a talented singer-songwriter, keynote speaker, mental health and recovery advocate, author and Order of Canada recipient.

But Sean McCann will forever be synonymous with one of Canada’s most famous bands, Newfoundland’s own Great Big Sea.

Three decades after co-founding the iconic group, ‘The Shantyman’ is coming back to where it all began.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley recently spoke with McCann and files this story.