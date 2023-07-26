Seamus O’Regan, Gudie Hutchings keep portfolios with added roles, as Trudeau shuffles cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet in a big way Wednesday, removing seven ministers, promoting several rookies to his front bench and reassigning the majority of roles. But the two cabinet minister from Newfoundland and Labrador are staying put.

Seamus O’Regan, the Member of Parliament for St. John’s South – Mount Pearl, remains Minister of Labour, but adds in responsibility for seniors. O’Regan previously served as Minister of Natural Resources, Minister of Indigenous Services, and Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence.

Gudie Hutchings, the Member of Parliament for Long Range Mountains, is keeping her role as Minister of Rural Economic Development, and is now also responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. Hutchings was first named to cabinet in 2021.