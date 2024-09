Students across Newfoundland and Labrador are heading back to class today after the summer break.

There are no anticipated delays in school opening. However, should anything arise, any changes or delays to the school opening schedule will be posted on theĀ School Status Report.

Students will remain in classes until December 20, the first day of the Christmas break. Schools will break for Easter on April 17, and the last day of the upcoming school year is June 26.