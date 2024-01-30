School closures continue for second day in eastern Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning:

A.P. Low Primary

All Hallows Elementary

Amalgamated Academy

Anthony Paddon Elementary

Ascension Collegiate

Baccalieu Collegiate

Baltimore School

Bay Roberts Primary

Bishop White School

Cabot Academy

Carbonear Academy

Carbonear Collegiate

Dunne Memorial Academy

Fatima Academy

Fitzgerald Academy

Heritage Collegiate

Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)

Holy Redeemer Elementary

Immaculate Conception Primary

Mobile Central High School

Perlwin Elementary

Persalvic School Complex

Random Island Academy

Roncalli Central High

St. Bernard’s Elementary

St. Catherine’s Academy

St. Francis School

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Mark’s School

St. Peters Elementary (UIC)

Stella Maris Academy

Tricentia Academy

Tricon Elementary

Victoria Academy

The following schools have delayed openings:

Catalina Elementary

Christ the King School

Clarenville High School

Clarenville Middle School

Discovery Collegiate

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Glovertown Academy

Holy Cross School Complex

Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)

Holy Name of Mary Academy

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

Laval High School

Marystown Central High

Matthew Elementary

Pearce Junior High School

Riverside Elementary

Sacred Heart Academy

Smallwood Academy

Southwest Arm Academy

St. Annes Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade

St. Lawrence Academy

Swift Current Academy

Whitbourne Elementary

Woodland Elementary

St. Augustine’s Elementary and St. Michael’s High will be closed for the morning. Buses will begin pick up for afternoon session for St. Augustine’s at 12:00 and SMRH at 12:30.

CNA Carbonear and Placentia will be closed for the morning with an update at 11 a.m. regarding afternoon classes.

There is a delayed opening at 10:00 a.m. at CNA Seal Cove, Ridge Road and T.I Murphy, Prince Philip Drive Daycare, ATC, Brinton, TRO and Employment Offices. PPD Main campus remains closed for mechanical issues.

Delayed opening for CNA Burin and Bonavista today. Burin campus will open at 10 a.m. Bonavista campus will reopen at 11 a.m.