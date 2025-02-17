School closures and delays for February 17

Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook is closed for the morning with an update coming at 10:30 a.m.
Academy Canada in Corner Brook is closed for the morning with an update at 11:00 a.m.
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:
Baltimore School
Bayview Academy
Belanger Memorial School
C.C. Loughlin Elementary
Corner Brook Intermediate
Corner Brook Regional
Dunne Memorial Academy
Eastside Elementary
Elwood Elementary School
Elwood Regional High School
Grandy’s River Collegiate
Indian River Academy
Indian River High School
J.J. Curling Elementary
John Burke High School
Lake Academy
Mobile Central High School
Pasadena Academy
Pasadena Elementary
Pathfinder Learning Centre
Sacred Heart Elementary
St. Bernard’s School
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. James All Grade
St. James Elementary
St. James Regional High
St. Michael’s Elementary
St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)
St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)
Stella Maris Academy
Stephenville Elementary
Stephenville High
Stephenville Middle
Stephenville Primary
Templeton Academy
Xavier Junior High
The following schools have a delayed opening:
Christ the King School
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Fortune Bay Academy
Lourdes Elementary
Marystown Central High
Pearce Junior High School
Piccadilly Central High
Sacred Heart Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
St. Thomas Aquinas