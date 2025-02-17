School closures and delays for February 17

Grenfell Campus in Corner Brook is closed for the morning with an update coming at 10:30 a.m.

Academy Canada in Corner Brook is closed for the morning with an update at 11:00 a.m.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:

Baltimore School

Bayview Academy

Belanger Memorial School

C.C. Loughlin Elementary

Corner Brook Intermediate

Corner Brook Regional

Dunne Memorial Academy

Eastside Elementary

Elwood Elementary School

Elwood Regional High School

Grandy’s River Collegiate

Indian River Academy

Indian River High School

J.J. Curling Elementary

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

Mobile Central High School

Pasadena Academy

Pasadena Elementary

Pathfinder Learning Centre

Sacred Heart Elementary

St. Bernard’s School

St. Catherine’s Academy

St. James All Grade

St. James Elementary

St. James Regional High

St. Michael’s Elementary

St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)

St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)

Stella Maris Academy

Stephenville Elementary

Stephenville High

Stephenville Middle

Stephenville Primary

Templeton Academy

Xavier Junior High

The following schools have a delayed opening:

Christ the King School

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Lourdes Elementary

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High School

Piccadilly Central High

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade

St. Thomas Aquinas