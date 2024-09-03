School bussing now available to all K-12 students as 1.6-kilometre bussing policy is eliminated

The start of the 2024-25 school year also signals the final phaseout of the 1.6-kilometre bussing policy in Newfoundland and Labrador. All students in Newfoundland and Labrador who attend schools with bus services can now avail of school bus transportation to their zoned school.

Premier Andrew Furey made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, before kids head back to class on Wednesday. He says 33 new buses were purchased by the province for general replacement of its school bus fleet, as well as an additional 45 school buses to accommodate all students who will now be riding the bus.

It cost the province about $20 million dollars to eliminate the 1.6-kilometre bussing policy in Newfoundland and Labrador.