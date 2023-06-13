Sarah Reid to play for Team Canada at FIBA Americas under-16 championship in Mexico

Canada will be looking for redemption at the FIBA under-16 women’s Americas Championship in Mexico this week. The Canadians have medaled in each of the past seven championships, including gold back in 2015. However, they have lost three-straight finals to powerhouse United States.

Incredibly, Team Canada’s lineup features a star player from this province, 16-year-old basketball phenom Sarah Reid. The St. John’s native is in elite company – one of just a handful of players from this province to play for Canada’s national basketball team.



The club features the best young players in the nation, many destined for the college and pro ranks.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so grateful for this opportunity,” Reid told NTV, via telephone from Mexico. “I can’t wait to get started.”

The Grade 10 Gonzaga student is a multi-sport athlete but the basketball court is her focus.

She’s a member of the provincial team and was the youngest player for this province at last summer’s Canada Games.

Canada and the United States are rivals at this event, and projected to meet again in the final. Reid and Team Canada open the championship today against Brazil, with tip-off set for 6:30 Newfoundland time.

The four best national teams will qualify for the FIBA u17 Women’s World Cup next year.