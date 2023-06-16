Sarah Reid and Team Canada remain perfect at FIBA U16 Americas Championship

Team Canada improved to 3-0 and punched their playoff ticket at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship in Mexico.

The national team, which features St. John’s native Sarah Reid, defeated Argentia 92-45 Thursday to finish 3-0 in pool play. They now play in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

The Canadians have medaled in each of the past seven championships, including gold back in 2015. However, they have lost three-straight finals to powerhouse United States.

The St. John’s native is in elite company, one of just a handful of players from this province to play for Canada’s national basketball team.

The Grade 10 Gonzaga student is a multi-sport athlete but the basketball court is her focus.

She’s a member of the provincial team and was the youngest player for this province at last summer’s Canada Games.

The four best national teams will qualify for the FIBA u17 Women’s World Cup next year.