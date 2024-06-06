Salmon Fishery to Open on the Northwest River

On June 22 Parks Canada will open the Northwest River in Terra Nova National Park to anglers for a salmon quota of 100 fish.

Parks Canada will continue to monitor the number of salmon returning to the Northwest River. In 2001, salmon numbers observed in the Northwest River were alarmingly low with just 153 salmon passing through the counting fence.

Anglers are required to have both a provincial inland salmon licence and a National Park Salmon Licence to participate in the Northwest River recreational salmon fishery.