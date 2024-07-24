Rose Blanche Lighthouse celebrates 25 years since restoration

Rose Blanche Lighthouse is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its restoration on Sunday, July 28 from 3-5 p.m. The lighthouse was built in 1871 and operated until the 1940s, at which point falling into disrepair. In 1999 it was restored and functions as a navigational landmark light.

Standing as a proud sentinel of our shores, it has become a provincial heritage site, welcoming thousands of visitors yearly, and is a ‘must see’ landmark in southwest Newfoundland. It has become a center for community engagement in Rose Blanche. The event will spotlight the tremendous effort of Rita Anderson, the driving force behind the restoration project. She was the executive director of the Southwest Coast Development Association in the 1990s, and had a vision to repair the ruins of the lighthouse.

The anniversary will be marked with a free public celebration at the lighthouse on Sunday, July 28 from 3-5 p.m. Guests can expect community walks, scavenger hunts, prizes, raffles, guest speaker, Rita Anderson, cake and live music by the Rose Blanche show band.