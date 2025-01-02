Rogues ready to square off against defending league champions at Mary Brown’s Centre

Former Newfoundland Rogues head coach Jerry Williams returns to the Mary Brown’s Centre this weekend for a highly anticipated two-game series with the defending BSL champion London Lightning.

The outgoing Williams was a popular personality for his three years in St. John’s. However, he bolted for London shortly before training camp began. New coach and former NBA player Reece Gaines has guided the team to a strong 8-2 overall record.

Former Rogues Tonzell Handy and Corey Boyd also return with the Lightning (5-4), while Chris Jones leads the team with almost 20 points per game (ppg). A balanced Rogues attack is led by Dedric Boyd (18 ppg) and anchored by big man Amanze Ngumezi (11 points and 7 rebounds per game).

Tip-off is 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.