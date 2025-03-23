Rogues end eight-game losing skid with key win on the road to keep playoffs hopes alive

The Newfoundland Rogues defeated the KW Titans 118-111 on Saturday night. With the win, the Rogues snap their eight-game losing skid and remain alive in the Basketball Super League playoff race.

The Rogues travelled to the Aud in a must-win position after Friday’s heartbreaker against Windsor. After another slow first quarter performance, the Rogues immediately punched back including a Tarkus Ferguson first half double-double performance. After slightly edging out the Titans in the third, the Rogues did just enough in the fourth to see themselves get over the finish line and snap a historic run of road futility. The Titans were led by a 20 point, 13 rebound double-double from Jaquan Lightfoot while Rogues guard Brandon Daughtry led all scorers with 30 points.

The Rogues have little time to celebrate as they must win each of their three remaining BSL games to stay alive in the playoff hunt. The team travels to Jamestown for an evening matchup today versus the Jackals.