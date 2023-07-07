News

Roddickton RCMP investigating a number of suspicious fires in the community

Published on July 7, 2023 at 1:27 pm

Police in Roddickton are seeking the publics help, following a number of suspicious fires that have occurred in the community over the last few months.

The most recent fire happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on July 6th. Police were dispatched to a shed fire on Cloud Drive. The shed, which was completely destroyed by fire, backs on to a frequently used trail in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information, or who have witnesses any suspicious activity, to contact the RCMP, or crime stoppers. 

